More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government’s health department data has revealed that more and more children are getting infected with the Covid virus in the second wave.

Published: 02nd May 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government's health department data has revealed that more and more children are getting infected with the COVID virus in the second wave. There is a 51 per cent rise in infection among children within a period of a month in the state.

As many as 1,34,470 children as young as 10 years have been infected against 88,827 on April 3. More than 75,387 children were infected within 25 days in the state, which is almost a 51 per cent rise in positive cases among children.

According to the health department data, 3.04 per cent of children up to 10 years old were infected while the percentage was 6.80 among those between the 11-20 age group. The percentage of infection among the 21-30 age category was 17.51.

The highest infection was in the age group of 31-40 years - 22.09 per cent. In the senior citizen group between 61 and above, the positivity percentage was found at 17.15 per cent. The data also reveals that after children, the young population between the 21-60 age group are more infected - around 72.6 per cent in Maharashtra.

More men are getting the virus than women with percentages at 60 and 40 respectively. The total number of deaths in Maharashtra is 67,214 against 2.048 lakh in India. Maharashtra's mortality rate is 1.50 per cent against the country's 1.11 per cent.

Across the country, Maharashtra stands fourth in mortality among COVID positive patients. The Punjab mortality rate is the highest i.e. 2.45 per cent, followed by 1.89 per cent in Sikkim, and 1.51 per cent in Himachal Pradesh.

DOESN’T SPARE YOUTH IN STATE

According to the health department data, 3.04 per cent of children up to 10 years old were infected while the percentage was 6.80 among those between the 11-20 age group.

