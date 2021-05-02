STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA surges ahead of Congress-led Grand Alliance in Assam

BJP candidates are leading in 54 seats, while those of its ally AGP in 10 and UPPL in seven.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi being presented an 'Assamese Japi' by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal during a public rally ahead of Assam Polls

PM Narendra Modi being presented an 'Assamese Japi' by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal during a public rally ahead of Assam Polls (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP-led NDA surged ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress in Assam, leading in 71 of the 110 seats from where trends were available till 11.25 am on Sunday.

The Grand Alliance is ahead in 38 places.

FOLLOW ASSAM ELECTION RESULTS LIVE HERE

BJP candidates are leading in 54 seats, while those of its ally AGP in 10 and UPPL in seven.

The Congress has established leads in 26 places and AIUDF in 10.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

Comments

