STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan by-polls: Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates; results awaited

Though the official announcement was yet to be made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as counting of votes is underway, Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Meghwal while they led in the counting for the Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats in the bypolls.

Though the official announcement was yet to be made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as counting of votes is underway, Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Gayatri Devi from Sahada (Bhilwara) and Manoj Meghwal from Sujangarh (Churu). The Rajsamand by-election was also fought unitedly and the BJP's victory margin here has been quite normal," he tweeted.

"People of the region have given more strength to the Congress government and have paved a way for development. I thank the voters for their blessings and support to the Congress candidates. I also congratulate party workers and leaders," Gehlot added.

Bypolls to Sujangarh, Sahada and Rajsamand assembly seats were held on April 17. The counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly seats in the state started on Sunday morning. The results are expected by the evening.

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced to not celebrate his birthday on May 3 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all aware of the situation of COVID-19 in the country. The entire state is going through a difficult phase due to the increasing pace of coronavirus infection. I have decided not to celebrate birthday on May 3 due to the outbreak of the global pandemic," Gehlot said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan by-polls
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp