Rajasthan by-polls: Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates; results awaited

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Congress candidates Gayatri Devi and Manoj Meghwal while they led in the counting for the Sahada and Sujangarh assembly seats in the bypolls.

Though the official announcement was yet to be made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as counting of votes is underway, Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Gayatri Devi from Sahada (Bhilwara) and Manoj Meghwal from Sujangarh (Churu). The Rajsamand by-election was also fought unitedly and the BJP's victory margin here has been quite normal," he tweeted.

"People of the region have given more strength to the Congress government and have paved a way for development. I thank the voters for their blessings and support to the Congress candidates. I also congratulate party workers and leaders," Gehlot added.

Bypolls to Sujangarh, Sahada and Rajsamand assembly seats were held on April 17. The counting of votes for the bypolls to three assembly seats in the state started on Sunday morning. The results are expected by the evening.

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced to not celebrate his birthday on May 3 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all aware of the situation of COVID-19 in the country. The entire state is going through a difficult phase due to the increasing pace of coronavirus infection. I have decided not to celebrate birthday on May 3 due to the outbreak of the global pandemic," Gehlot said.