Rajasthan government launches universal health scheme covering all families

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid a deepening COVID crisis, Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a major initiative to turn the goal of 'Health for All' into a reality. On International Labour Day, the state launched a universal health scheme covering all families, which will provide cashless insurance of coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

Under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojna, free insurance can be availed by all families that come under BPL, NFSA, SECC, and several other schemes for the poor and under-privileged sections of the society. The families that are not covered under any of these programmes can avail the insurance by paying an annual installment of Rs 850.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the scheme, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “The deprived sections of the society are also entitled to live a life of dignity, with full security available to them. We also need to bridge the gap between rich and poor through social security measures."

"The 'Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi: Yojna' is a historic step of the Rajasthan government in this direction whereby the people in the state will not have to spend a lot of money to ensure that they get medical treatment of the best quality," he added.

Besides, all the major diseases covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi: Yojna will also include COVID-19 care and hemodialysis for poor patients. Gehlot claimed that this initiative of his government can be used as a model by other states.

This ambitious Rs 3,500 crore scheme was announced in the state budget in February. Registrations for it began on April 1