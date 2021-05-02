STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Son of RSS leader, friend killed in Gurgaon car accident

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to condole the death of RSS leader Pawan Jindal's son in the car accident, saying he was deeply saddened to hear the news.

Published: 02nd May 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The younger son of RSS leader Pawan Jindal was among two killed in a car accident in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said.

Gaurav Jindal (35), the son of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader from Haryana Pawan Jindal, and his friend Sawan (37) were travelling in a BMW when the accident occurred in the early hours, said Praveen, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, DLF Phase-2 police station, Gurgaon.

"Gaurav Jindal and Sawan were the only occupants in the car. We are investigating how the accident took place, but the car rolled over multiple times after hitting a pillar and got badly damaged," she said over the phone.

She said the accident took place at the Metro underpass of DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station on the Golf Course road.

Police and fire department personnel reached the site immediately after the accident.

"While Gaurav Jindal died on the spot, Sawan was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," the police official said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, she said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to condole the death of RSS leader Pawan Jindal's son in the car accident, saying he was deeply saddened to hear the news.

State's Home Minister Anil Vij also condoled the demise of Gaurav Jindal and his friend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS leader son accident Gurgaon accident
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp