STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Make details of all foreign Covid-19 aid and where it is going public: Congress to PM Modi

The Congress leader Pawan Khera said 'the party is there to support the government in the fight against COVID pandemic, but stressed that transparency is very important.'

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

IAF C-17

IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen containers from Singapore. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday demanded transparency in the distribution of aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public details of all relief material received by India from different countries.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera expressed hope that the party which wanted to make India Congress-free would strive to make the country free of COVID pandemic and work with sincerity in achieving this.

He also took a swipe at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over what he claimed was the world's largest vaccination programme and said it is one without vaccines.

"The prime minister should make public the relief coming in from various countries to ensure transparency, so that people should know where the relief material is coming and going. This is our demand as well as that of the people of the country," he told reporters.

ALSO READ | Australian PM defends ban on citizens returning from India; says it's in 'best interests'

The Congress leader said the party is there to support the government in the fight against COVID pandemic, but stressed that transparency is very important.

"Please be transparent, everybody is fighting this pandemic together. But, for this fight to succeed, the keystone is sincerity and transparency," he said.

Khera noted that everyone has witnessed the tragedy in different parts of the country, including in Delhi, with hospitals pleading and begging for oxygen and wondered what the situation would be in remote areas.

"If this government has done anything, it is media management and headline management but not crisis management in these tough times," he alleged.

COVID-19 vaccines are not available even after people have for registered vaccination on website and the situation with oxygen is the same, he also alleged.

ALSO READ | Indian-origin billionaire businessman Khosla pledges USD 10 million for oxygen supply in India

"It is an irony that the government considers the Central Vista an essential service while thousands of people are craving for oxygen and vaccines.

You (Centre) are patting your back for the world's largest vaccination project, without vaccines being made available," he said.

Taking a swipe at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after a spat with Congress leaders in the wake of some foreign embassies seeking the help of Youth Congress in getting oxygen, he said, "You are shamelessly questioning the embassies".

"Stop questioning the embassies, start questioning yourself, where an MP is seeking help and embassies are asking for help in public while tagging the Congress.It is a shame for the country that we have come to this," he said.

Khera said the Congress will question the prime minister for his "ill-timed decision" of exporting the vaccine, oxygen and remdesivir.

"We owe it to the people to stop the government from committing blunders as we are answerable to Indians as an opposition party. We have to stop you from committing mistakes and if we do not stop you, lives will be lost," the Congress leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic in India COVID 19 Second Wave in India
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp