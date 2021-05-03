STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MHA asks West Bengal government to send report on post-poll political violence in state

'MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,' a spokesperson tweeted.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence targeting opposition workers in the state.

Political workers, including from BJP, were allegedly targeted by opponents since the announcement of results for the 292-member West Bengal assembly where the ruling Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.

"MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state," a spokesperson tweeted.

The BJP has alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to maintain peace and asked them not to fall prey to provocations.

Comments(1)

  • R.RAMACHANDRAN
    Central Government is only for protecting its ruling party workers.If any other making complaints against the state Governments crimes,sending them to criminals is its habit.
    12 hours ago reply
