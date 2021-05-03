STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not in favour of complete lockdown but might take harsh measures if situation doesn't improve: Punjab CM

CM Amarinder SIngh also ordered a stop on all takeaway deliveries from restaurants, which was being used by youngsters as a pretext to move out of their homes.

Published: 03rd May 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday warned people against laxity in adherence to the curbs imposed in the state, stating that if the situation will not improve he would be forced to consider a complete lockdown in the state.

The Chief Minister said he had so far refrained from ordering a sweeping lockdown in the state because "it will hurt the poor the most and would lead to an exodus of migrant labourers, plunging industries into chaos again". However, if the people do not strictly comply with the restrictions in place, harsher steps might have to be taken, he added.

The state is currently in a soft lockdown situation, with strong curbs in place, with additional restrictions imposed by the government on Sunday. DGP Dinkar Gupta told the meeting that all measures were being taken to enforce the current curbs strictly.

Chairing a high-level virtual meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister today also ordered a stop on all takeaway deliveries from restaurants, which was being used by youngsters as a pretext to move out of their homes. Only home deliveries of food should be allowed, he directed the officials. He, however, gave permission for shops selling fertilisers to be open.

The Chief Minister said Industry should be encouraged to use their CSR funds for vaccination and treatment of their labour suffering from mild or moderate illness, so that they can stay at home, thus reducing pressure on hospitals.

ALSO WATCH:

Underlining the need to step up preparedness amid projections of a peak in the coming days, he ordered 20 per cent increase in bed capacity in the next 10 days. He directed the Health and Medical Education departments to get stadiums, gymnasiums, and other such places ready to house patients. Tented camps should be set up, and gyms/halls should be converted into L2 and L3 facilities, he said, adding that "we have to be prepared for the worst."

He also directed the use of staff from rural development and other departments to augment the workforce for tracing Covid contacts in rural areas.

The directives came as Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said the situation was grim with only 300 beds now available at the L3 level in the state. Hospitals were getting overwhelmed, he added.

Dr KK Talwar, head of the state's Covid Expert Committee, stressed the need to prioritise monitoring of home isolation cases to identify serious patients fast, especially in rural areas. With no clarity still on whether the mutation was responsible for the current spread, he also underlined the importance of increasing L3 bed capacity.

Medical Education Secretary DK Tewari disclosed that from 343 in the first week of April, ICU bed capacity had increased to 770 and would be further enhanced to 900 by the end of the week. Total oxygen beds will be increased from 1500 to 1800 this week and further to 2000, he disclosed.

To augment manpower, 700 MBBS Final year students, 90 BDS final year students, and 70 Senior Residents would be recruited immediately, while 86 nurses will also join in the next one week, he said, adding that a total of 473 new recruitments will be made this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic in India Coronavirus in India Punjab CM
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp