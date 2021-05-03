Pakistan Rangers violate ceasefire, open fire at BSF men along International Border in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Pakistan military on Monday morning violated the ceasefire and opened fire on the BSF in Ramgarh sector in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first-ever ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the International Border after the two countries signed an agreement on February 24.

A BSF spokesperson told The New Indian Express that Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh sector along the International Border of Samba district at around 6.15 am.

“The Pakistani troops fired on the BSF patrol party ahead of the border fencing,” he said.

The spokesman said the border guards also retaliated and there was no loss of life or injury to BSF men during the exchange of gunfire.

India and Pakistan released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along LoC from February 25, following talks between their Directors General of Military Operations. The two countries had agreed to adhere to the November 2003 border ceasefire pact strictly.