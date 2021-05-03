STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi takes stock of conversion of nitrogen plants to make oxygen

The Centre has identified more than two dozen nitrogen generation plants for the production of medical oxygen.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kin of COVID patients crowd at an oxygen refilling centre in Kanpur on Sunday.

Kin of COVID patients crowd at an oxygen refilling centre in Kanpur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the progress of conversion of existing nitrogen plants to generate oxygen whose requirement has shot up across the country in the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Modi also took stock of various measures taken to augment human resources for effective management of the COVID-19 situation as well as discussed measures such as incentivising students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty.

“Decisions may include delaying NEET and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join the Covid-19 duty. The decisions may also include utilising services of final-year MBBS and nursing students,” a government source was quoted as saying by a news agency.

“In order to ramp up oxygen supplies, the government is working on converting nitrogen plants into oxygen plants. Potential industries where current nitrogen plants could be spared are being identified and converted,” the PM tweeted after the review meeting.

India is hit by a devastating wave of Covid infections with the daily new cases crossed the four-lakh mark on Saturday and 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday morning.

The surge in cases has left hospitals overwhelmed, doctors traumatised, and resources like beds, medicines, and oxygen in perilously short supply.

In an earlier review meeting with Modi, institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.

The Centre has identified more than two dozen nitrogen generation plants for the production of medical oxygen.

The process of converting the existing Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) nitrogen plants for the production of oxygen was discussed in the meeting, the PMO said in a statement.

“On deliberation with the industries, so far 14 industries have been identified where conversion of plants is under progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp