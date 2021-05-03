Seven-day complete lockdown in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday declared a seven-day lockdown from May 3 to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“Complete lockdown declared in Haryana for 7 days from Monday, 3 May,” tweeted Haryana’s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.

During the lockdown period, residents must stay indoors. No non-essential person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours.

Any person violating the norms will face legal action under various provisions of the Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The government on Friday had ordered weekend lockdown in nine districts of the state-- Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad that was in force till 5 am on May 3.

Vij said that the vaccination drive for people aged between 18 and 45 years has started in all districts from May 2 about 200 centres across the state. He said that free vaccination will be done at all government hospitals and vaccination centres in the state.

For this, 66 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been sought and its first batch has been received. He said that about 1.1 crore people fall in the 18-44 years age group.

He also informed that a special vaccination camp will be organised on Monday at the MLA dispensary where journalists can get vaccinated.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that he will directly monitor Covid-19 management measures, health infrastructure and availability of medicines in Gurugram. He had allotted the charge of different districts to other ministers.

Case against Tikait for holding Mahapanchayat

The Haryana Police has registered a case against BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and twelve others for allegedly violating prohibitory orders in holding a Mahapanchayat at Dhurali village near Ambala Cantonment. The police had imposed section 144 in the district.