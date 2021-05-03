West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP candidate Chandana Bauri, wife of daily wage labourer, wins Saltora

By Online Desk

BJP candidate Chandana Bauri scripted one of the historic wins in the West Bengal Assembly polls that will be long remembered by the people of the state.

Chandana, the wife of a daily wage earner, won from West Bengal's Saltora constituency. The 30-year-old Chandana Bauri defeated TMC candidate Sontosh Kumar Mondal by a margin of more than 4,000 votes.

Following Chandana's win, many took to Twitter and hailed her for this astounding success, despite coming from a humble background.

According to the election affidavit filed by her, Chandana's assets amount to just Rs 31,985, while her husband's assets worth meager Rs 30,311. Chandana's husband works as a mason for daily wages. Chandana, a mother of three children, along with her husband also owns three cows and three goats.

During an interaction with ANI in March, earlier this year, she said, "Before the tickets were announced I had no idea that I would be selected as a candidate in the legislative assembly polls. Many people encouraged me to apply for a nomination online, but I did not think I would be able to achieve this feat."

Many hailed Chandana's win as splendid and inspiring. Check out some of the reactions of people on Twitter.

