Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam from Bengal amid post-poll violence: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to put a stop to 'this ugly dance of demonocracy'.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that 300-400 BJP workers and their family members have fled their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence in the neighbouring state.

He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to put a stop to "this ugly dance of demonocracy".

"In a sad development 300-400 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas and family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after confronted with brazen persecution & violence," the Assam health and finance minister tweeted.

ALSO READ | NHRC orders spot inquiry after reports of post-poll violence in West Bengal

"We're giving shelter & food. @MamataOfficial Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy! Bengal deserves better," he added.

West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

On Monday, Sarma had asserted that not a single Congress worker was taunted, "forget about being attacked", in Assam after the BJP won the assembly polls in the state for the second consecutive time.

"Not too far in Bengal, Didi's Dadas have unleashed a reign of terror, assaulting & murdering BJP workers. Can the 'LIBERALS' spot the difference?" he had said on Twitter.

