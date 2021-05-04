STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NHRC orders spot inquiry after reports of post-poll violence in West Bengal

Officials said four people were also killed in alleged clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in Burdwan district on April 3 and 4.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ordered a spot inquiry following reports of post-poll violence from several districts in West Bengal.

The state was in the throes of widespread violence on Monday that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Centre to seek a factual report from the government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

Officials said four people were also killed in alleged clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in Burdwan district on Sunday and Monday.

The TMC claimed three of them were its supporters.

ALSO READ | Bengal violence: NCW asks DGP to probe incidents of attack on women; Mamata holds emergency meeting

The NHRC said it has come across several media reports published in newspapers on Tuesday regarding the death of some people in the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal on Monday.

Political workers allegedly clashed with each other, party offices were torched down and some homes were ransacked and valuables also looted, the body said.

District administration and local law and order enforcement agencies appear not to have acted to stop such violation of human rights of the affected persons, it noted.

"Considering as a fit case of alleged violation of Right to Life of the innocent citizens, the commission has today taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter and has requested its DIG (Investigation) to constitute a team of officers of the Investigation Division of the commission to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding investigation and to submit a report at the earliest, preferably within two weeks," it said in a statement.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal polls West Bengal elections 2021 Bengal Post Polls Violence
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp