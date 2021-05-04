STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal burning due to state-sponsored violence: BJP hits out at Mamata government

Comparing the TMC with Nazis, the BJP dubbed the government is Bengal as fascist.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC over the alleged killing of its party workers in West Bengal, and charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence.

Comparing the TMC with Nazis, the BJP dubbed the government is Bengal as fascist.

The BJP on Monday had alleged that four of its workers were killed in West Bengal by TMC workers after the state assembly poll results.

Banerjee led her party Trinamool Congress to a massive win in the West Bengal assembly elections announced on Sunday.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra charged that, "Bengal is burning because of state-sponsored violence. Such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history."

He said one should be gracious after winning polls while terming the violence in Bengal as painful and saddening.

Speaking at the same press conference, another party leader and its candidate in the West Bengal assembly polls Anirban Ganguly said people who voted for the TMC in Bengal should ask whether whatever happening in Bengal is right.

"Whatever the TMC is doing is very close to Nazi Germany's fascism. This is a fascist government. Such incidents do not take place in a democratic government," Ganguly said and asked where are the political leaders of other opposition parties and why are they silent about this.

Expressing anger over the alleged killing of party workers, Patra said 2.28 crore Bengalis voted for the BJP and asked is it not their democratic right to vote for any party?.

"Mamata Ji you have won and everyone has congratulated you for it. You are a woman and the daughter of Bengal. Aren't these women who are being killed and raped daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?" asks Patra.

He said the party will firmly stand behind BJP workers in Bengal and support them in this hour.

"BJP president JP Nadda Ji will personally visit them. The same Nadda Ji, who was attacked by TMC goons earlier," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Violence Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp