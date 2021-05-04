BJP claims targeted killing of workers in West Bengal, plans national dharna

Pranab Mondal And Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: BJP’s West Bengal chapter alleged that party supporters and workers were being attacked after the results of the Assembly polls were announced on Sunday.

The party has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the violence, and said these protests will be held following all Covid-19 protocols.

Pointing a finger at TMC, they alleged that six persons, including five of their party supporters, were killed in 24 hours. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government.

“Not even 24 hours have passed and there is post-poll violence across the state. Five of our supporters have been killed and thousands of shops and houses vandalised,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The other victim was identified as a supporter of Indian Secular Force.

The BJP also lodged a complaint with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. “Violence is being perpetrated in front of the police. Thousands of our supporters have become homeless,” alleged Ghosh.

Dhankhar expressed concern and said that he has directed officials to submit a report. He summoned the Director General of Police, Police Commissioner of Kolkata and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, to talks. Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters not to indulge in violence.