STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP claims targeted killing of workers in West Bengal, plans national dharna

BJP announced a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the violence, and said these protests will be held following all COVID-19 protocols.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal And Sana Shakil
Express News Service

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: BJP’s West Bengal chapter alleged that party supporters and workers were being attacked after the results of the Assembly polls were announced on Sunday.

The party has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the violence, and said these protests will be held following all Covid-19 protocols.

Pointing a finger at TMC, they alleged that six persons, including five of their party supporters, were killed in 24 hours. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government.

“Not even 24 hours have passed and there is post-poll violence across the state. Five of our supporters have been killed and thousands of shops and houses vandalised,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The other victim was identified as a supporter of Indian Secular Force.

The BJP also lodged a complaint with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. “Violence is being perpetrated in front of the police. Thousands of our supporters have become homeless,” alleged Ghosh.

Dhankhar expressed concern and said that he has directed officials to submit a report.  He summoned the Director General of Police, Police Commissioner of Kolkata and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, to talks. Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters not to indulge in violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP West Bengal West Bengal Violence
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp