STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will play role of constructive Opposition in Bengal: Newly-elected MLA Ashok Lahiri

Lahiri, a former chief economic advisor to the Centre, was among the well-known professionals fielded by the BJP.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP will play the role of a constructive opposition in West Bengal, said former Finance Commission member Ashok Lahiri, a newly-elected MLA of the party.

Lahiri, a former chief economic advisor to the Centre, was among the well-known professionals fielded by the BJP.

While the others in that list, including columnist Swapan Dasgupta, former deputy Army chief Subrata Saha and strategic analyst Anirban Ganguly, lost their maiden electoral foray, Lahiri who was tipped to be Bengal's finance minister in case the BJP formed a government in the state bested TMC's Shekhar Dasgupta by nearly 14,000 votes from Balurghat.

"I have won my battle, but we have lost the larger 'war'. This means we will be sitting in the opposition benches, but I can assure you that we will work as a constructive opposition," Lahiri told PTI.

The economist, who has worked with governments led by both Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, said, "Sitting in the opposition, one is obviously constrained by many factors."

However, he hoped that the voice of the opposition will be heard, especially when they make constructive suggestions for the betterment of the state.

Lahiri, an alumnus of Presidency College and Delhi School of Economics, had earlier said that he joined politics to "come back and work" for his home state and promised to focus on Bengal's education, health and infrastructure.

The economist said, "We targeted 200 seats, but our party's performance is still creditable -- we have taken a huge leap, increased our tally from just three."

The BJP won 77 seats in the just-concluded elections, against the TMC's 213.

"I, personally, will work for my state and for Balurghat," he said.

"We will look at the micro-picture here and work to help out people in their lives," he added.

Lahiri was first fielded from Alipurduar but protests against his nomination forced the BJP to relocate him to Balurghat, with which his family has historic ties.

Violent protests were staged by party workers in Alipurduar, which many in the state BJP believed was due to the central leadership's strategy of parachuting leaders from Delhi to safer seats.

Lahiri, who was the chairman of Bandhan Bank and executive director of ADB, besides stints with the World Bank and IMF, had a smooth run in connecting with BJP workers in Balurghat.

Managing to cash in on his image of a soft-spoken, learned bhadralok, Lahiri won comfortably from this strategic border town after leading in almost all rounds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Lahiri BJP Bengal elections Bengal Polls Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp