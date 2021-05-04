STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can't bar media reportage on oral observation: Supreme Court to Election Commission

The Supreme Court said media is a powerful watchdog in democracy and cannot be stopped from reporting any court hearing.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday said media is a powerful watchdog in democracy and cannot be stopped from reporting any court hearing.

The observation came on the Election Commission’s plea challenging the Madras High Court’s sharp remarks warning its officials could be hauled up for murder for not strictly enforcing Covid norms in the run up to the recent Assembly elections.

“We cannot say that media will not report the discussion that takes place in court. The discussion that takes place is in as much public interest as the final order of the court. The discussion in court is a dialogue between the Bar and the bench. Media is a very powerful watchdog in protecting the sanctity of this process,” a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench asked the EC to take HC’s observations in the right spirit.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi appearing for the EC, said, “Harsh criticism is welcome, but certain observations should not have been made.”

Justice Chandrachud said, “Speaking for myself, I would not have used the words of Madras High Court.” The bench later reserved its order. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Supreme Court
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp