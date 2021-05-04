Can't bar media reportage on oral observation: Supreme Court to Election Commission

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said media is a powerful watchdog in democracy and cannot be stopped from reporting any court hearing.

The observation came on the Election Commission’s plea challenging the Madras High Court’s sharp remarks warning its officials could be hauled up for murder for not strictly enforcing Covid norms in the run up to the recent Assembly elections.

“We cannot say that media will not report the discussion that takes place in court. The discussion that takes place is in as much public interest as the final order of the court. The discussion in court is a dialogue between the Bar and the bench. Media is a very powerful watchdog in protecting the sanctity of this process,” a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench asked the EC to take HC’s observations in the right spirit.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi appearing for the EC, said, “Harsh criticism is welcome, but certain observations should not have been made.”

Justice Chandrachud said, “Speaking for myself, I would not have used the words of Madras High Court.” The bench later reserved its order.