COVID: Omar Abdullah tweets SOS from Ayodhya teacher's family as district faces oxygen scarcity

Omar Abdullah shared a message from the family of Anand Pandey, to help them find oxygen and a hospital bed for him.

Published: 04th May 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AYODHYA: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to amplify the plea for medical assistance from the family of a COVID-positive school teacher in Ayodhya, which is grappling with a shortage of life-saving oxygen as the number of cases mounts.

BJP MP from Faizabad Lallu Singh acknowledged that there is a shortage of oxygen in the district.

The District Women's Hospital has put admissions on hold due to the scarcity of oxygen.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr SK Shukla said three patients have died at the facility in as many days due to oxygen shortage.

In his tweet, Abdullah shared a message from the family of Anand Pandey, 52, to help them find oxygen and a hospital bed for him.

"Forwarded message: Dear Sir, Please help in oxygen cylinder and bed for patient in Ayodhya. Patient Name Anand Pandey Age 52 Location: AYODHYA Oxygen Level: 70 Puneet - 8115013333," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted on Monday.

Pandey's son-in-law, Puneet told PTI that his father-in-law has tested positive for COVID-19 and his oxygen levels are very low.

"We have contacted the medical college in Ayodhya and government hospitals but there are no arrangements for oxygen in these institutes. We even contacted the public representatives and administrative officials but didn't receive any help from anyone," Puneet said.

"We are not getting proper treatment. I am regularly begging politicians for oxygen but have to return empty-handed. When contacted, Faizabad MP Lallu Singh told PTI that he has spoken to the district magistrate regarding the shortage of medical oxygen.

"There is very much a scarcity of oxygen. I talked to the district magistrate and we are trying to arrange oxygen," he said.

District Women's Hospital CMS Dr S K Shukla said the facility stopped admitting patients on Monday due to a shortage of oxygen and oxygen tank regulators.

"Three patients have died in as many days due to the lack of oxygen. In such a situation, admit your patients at your risk," he said.

"There are more than 2,400 COVID patients in Ayodhya district. There are beds but there aren't enough oxygen regulators," he said.

