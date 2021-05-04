CRRID founder and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra dies of COVID-19 in Mohali

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Founder of the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) and noted scholar Rashpal Malhotra, 84, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Malhotra passed away after battling COVID-19 for over a week, it said.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Malhotra was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali and breathed his last early this morning, hospital sources said.

He was the executive chairman of CRRID and a member of the Board of Governors of Pushpa Gujral Science City and several other such prestigious institutions.

He was also a senate member of Punjabi University, Patiala, and Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled Malhotra's demise.

In his condolence message, the chief minister described Malhotra as a distinguished academician, able administrator and a fine human being who played a pivotal role in bringing socio-economic development to the northern region.

The outstanding services rendered by Malhotra in the rural and industrial development of Punjab would be ever remembered by one and all, Singh said.

According to the CRRID website, veteran diplomat P N Haskar and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also served as chairmen of the governing body of the research institute in the past.