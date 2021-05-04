STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhanbad administration orders lodging of FIR against four doctors for not joining duty

Besides lodging FIR, the deputy commissioner has also recommended to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Jharkhand Medical Commission for cancelling their medical practising license.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

DHANBAD: The Dhanbad district administration has ordered lodging of FIR against four doctors under Disaster Management Act 2005 for refusing to join duty at their places of posting despite notices, an official said on Tuesday.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) cum District Disaster Management (DDM) chairman Umashankar Singh said these four doctors were directed to join at Nirsa Primary Health Centre (PHC) on April 26.

"They were again ordered to join there on April 28. But till date they have not joined", he said.

Besides lodging FIR, the deputy commissioner has also recommended to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Jharkhand Medical Commission for cancelling their medical practising license.

The DC has directed Dhanbad Circle Officer (CO) cum Incident Commander Prasant Layak and Nirsa block development officer (BDO) cum Incident Commander Vikash Kumar Ray to lodge FRI against them under Section 51 B and 56 of Disaster Management Act within 24 hours.

The order was issued on Monday evening.

The doctors include Dr Mukesh Kumar, Dr MP Saha, Dr Sandip Kumar Kedia and Dr Sunit posted at Nirsa Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district.

"Not joining duty questions service attitude of these doctors. Disaster Management has taken it seriously and ordered for FIR", said the Deputy Commissioner.

None of the doctors could be contacted for their comments as their mobile phones are switched off.

They could not be contacted on Tuesday too for comment over not joining duty at Nirsa PHC.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Gopal Das said he has not received any leave application from the four doctors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirsa Primary Health Centre Disaster Management Act National Medical Commission Jharkhand Medical Commission
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp