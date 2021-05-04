STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra reports 891 deaths, 51,880 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 65,934 patients -- more than new infections -- were discharged from hospitals, which took the count of recoveries to 41,07,092.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers wear COVID-19 safety kits prior to start their shifts at Jumbo Covid Centre, in Mumbai

Healthcare workers wear COVID-19 safety kits prior to start their shifts at Jumbo Covid Centre, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 51,880 new coronavirus infections which took the state's case tally to 48,22,902, while 891 fatalities pushed the death toll to 71,742, the health department said.

Out of 891 deaths, 397 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest had taken place earlier but were reported on Tuesday, officials said.

As many as 65,934 patients -- more than new infections -- were discharged from hospitals, which took the count of recoveries to 41,07,092.

The recovery rate of the state is 85.16 percent and case fatality rate is 1.49 percent.

There are 6,41,910 active cases in Maharashtra as of now.

Mumbai reported 2,554 new cases and 62 deaths, which took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 6,61,175 and death toll to 13,434.

The larger Mumbai division, including surrounding satellite cities, reported 7,436 new cases and 165 deaths.

Nashik division saw 8,414 new cases including 2,127 in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 12,153 cases including 3,003 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 4,061 cases, Aurangabad division 2,041 cases, Latur division 3,753 cases and Akola division recorded 5,525 cases.

Nagpur division reported 8,497 cases including 2,689 in Nagpur city.

As many 2,40,956 people were tested for coronavirus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 2,81,05,382.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,22,902, New cases 51,880, Death toll 71,742, Recoveries 41,07,092, Active cases 6,41,910, Total tests conducted 2,81,05,382.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic in India
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp