Maharashtra reports 891 deaths, 51,880 new COVID-19 cases

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 51,880 new coronavirus infections which took the state's case tally to 48,22,902, while 891 fatalities pushed the death toll to 71,742, the health department said.

Out of 891 deaths, 397 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest had taken place earlier but were reported on Tuesday, officials said.

As many as 65,934 patients -- more than new infections -- were discharged from hospitals, which took the count of recoveries to 41,07,092.

The recovery rate of the state is 85.16 percent and case fatality rate is 1.49 percent.

There are 6,41,910 active cases in Maharashtra as of now.

Mumbai reported 2,554 new cases and 62 deaths, which took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 6,61,175 and death toll to 13,434.

The larger Mumbai division, including surrounding satellite cities, reported 7,436 new cases and 165 deaths.

In Maharashtra in last 24 hrs Covid 19 report

Total positive cases -51,880

Discharge - 65,934

Deaths - 891

Active cases - 6,41,910

Positive rate -- 17.16%

Mortality - 1.49%

Recovery -85.16%@NewIndianXpress @sunttosh_patate @khogensingh1 @gsvasu_TNIE — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) May 4, 2021

Nashik division saw 8,414 new cases including 2,127 in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 12,153 cases including 3,003 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 4,061 cases, Aurangabad division 2,041 cases, Latur division 3,753 cases and Akola division recorded 5,525 cases.

Nagpur division reported 8,497 cases including 2,689 in Nagpur city.

As many 2,40,956 people were tested for coronavirus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 2,81,05,382.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,22,902, New cases 51,880, Death toll 71,742, Recoveries 41,07,092, Active cases 6,41,910, Total tests conducted 2,81,05,382.