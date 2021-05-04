STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee thinks big, preps to become face of Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Mamata Banerjee will now try to galvanise other parties to fight against the saffron brigade in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Her image of a “street fighter” firmly established following TMC’s thumping win over the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee will now try to galvanise other parties to fight against the saffron brigade in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Set to be sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the third time on Wednesday, she said her party will celebrate the landslide victory at Kolkata’s famed Brigade Parade Ground, but only after the Covid-19 situation gets better. Leaders from other states will be invited to her victory parade.

“I am a street fighter. I can boost people so that we can fight against BJP. One cannot do everything alone. I think all together, we can fight the battle for 2024. But let’s fight Covid first,” said Mamata on Monday.

ALSO READ: Bengal tigress Mamata Banerjee overtrumps Hindutva card

Mamata’s statement is seen as an indication that she is going to play a key role in mobilising other forces and bring them together on a common platform to challenge the mighty BJP.

With an impressive performance in the Assembly elections where her party bagged 213 seats, the West Bengal chief minister is going to play a role in national politics, said a TMC leader.

Mamata said many political leaders and chief ministers called and congratulated her. “But this is the first time I have not received any call from the Prime Minister. He may be busy with other affairs,” said Mamata who suffered a narrow loss in Nandigram under controversial circumstances.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee - From Bengal's daughter to the nation's Didi

Mamata’s announcement of inviting the leaders from other states is said to be aimed at forming an alternative force against BJP.

During the elections, she wrote to several chief ministers and leaders, who are not part of the NDA, asking them to unite against the Centre’s decisions which are “against the interest of the common people”.

On the day of the Bengal election results, Mamata tried to build pressure on the Central government on the vaccine issue.

She threatened a sit-in demonstration if the Centre doesn’t give free vaccines to all the citizens of India. She is also among the opposition leaders who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday demanding free vaccination.

“About Rs 30,000 crore is required to give free vaccines to all and allotting that amount is not an issue for the Central government. BJP has spent huge money in Bengal elections. Had they used a part of it, people would have got free vaccines,” Mamata said. The Congress-Left wipeout

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 TMC Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp