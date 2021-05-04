STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission mode: Establishments engaged in fight against COVID in Bihar get uninterrupted power

The Bihar State Power Holding Company conducted a review meeting with field staff on Monday through virtual mode of communication.

Published: 04th May 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 10:39 AM

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar, all the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals,the isolation, quarantine centres, vaccination sites,the oxygen generation plants and the COVID care centres have started getting uninterrupted power supply round the clock.

All the 38 districts are being covered by this move.

The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) conducted a review meeting with field staff on Monday through virtual mode of communication on how to make record in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the pandemic times to the establishments waging war against the COVID-19.

Encouraging the department's field manpower, BSPHCL CMD Sanjeev Hans  said, "This department of energy must prove as energy in fight against the COVID-19 through uninterrupted power supply to all vital institutions including COVID hospitals, COVID-19 Care centres, isolation centres, oxygen gas plants, re-filling units and vaccination centres."

Hans encouraged the field staff in particular of 18 circles and top officials of all its companies associated with BSPHCL at the review meeting. Hans also asked for keeping wider preparedness and services as these are essential to take the pandemic.

Speaking to them,Hans said that those willing to set up oxygen plants will be given power connection on priority. "In case, there is a need of power cut for technical reasons,it must be restored
within 5-15minutes without fail," Hans directed.

Later, speaking to this newspaper,senior protocal officer of BSPHCL, Khawaja Jamal said that the vaccination for all frontline power workers and those above 18 years are being ensured on top priority under the direct monitoring of the CMD.

"Considering all the staff and officials of BSPHCL as members of one family, Sanjeev Hans has also ensured close monitoring and assistance to all BSPHCL employees and their families members, who are COVID positive", Jamal said, adding that a 10-bed medical clinic with all basic support system including nursing staff and an on-call doctors has also been started.

Recently, following the instructions of CMD, sanitization of Patna-based BSPHCL board colony and community hall was carried out to ensure safety to staff from pandemic.

