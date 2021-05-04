STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Centre

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, Centre said.

COVID 19 Vaccine

People wait for vaccine doses at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore with nearly 11.5 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

It said 2,29,999 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

A total of 6,62,619 people in this age group have so far received the first dose across 12 states and Union territories.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,04,18,105, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

"India also administered more than 13 crore (13,00,03,225) doses as the first dose and more than three crore (3,04,14,880) vaccine doses as the second dose," the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 94,61,633 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,20,945 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,35,59,294 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 73,21,052 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 6,62,619 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

The 6,62,619 individuals aged 18-44 years include 1,61,000 from Gujarat, 1,26,514 from Rajasthan, 1,11,231 from Maharashtra, 99,252 from Haryana, 79,975 from Delhi, 51,236 from Uttar Pradesh and 13,526 from Odisha.

Besides, 5,33,76,589 and 43,99,995 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have received the first and the second dose of the vaccine respectively, while 5,29,43,090 and 1,23,72,888 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

On the 109th day of the vaccination drive (Tuesday), the country administered nearly 11.5 lakh vaccine doses (11,49,009) till 8 pm -- 6,15,220 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose, 5,33,789 for the second dose -- the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

