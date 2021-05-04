STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PIL to halt Central Vista construction during COVID: HC wants to study SC order on project

The court said it wants to first go through what the Supreme Court has deliberated in its judgement permitting the project.

Published: 04th May 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Central Vista

The grand Central Vista project is estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crore (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought direction for the Centre to halt construction activity at the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The PIL was opposed by the Centre before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jasmeet Singh, which after hearing brief arguments, said it wants to first go through what the Supreme Court has deliberated in its judgement permitting the project.

With this observation, the court adjourned the matter and posted the next hearing on May 17.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who along with central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia appeared for the Housing Ministry and Central Public Works Department, told the bench that a reply can be filed by the next date of hearing.

Petitioners Anya Malhotra, who works as a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker, have claimed that the project has the potential to be a super spreader if allowed to continue during the pandemic.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioners, said the continuation of the project was a matter of concern in view of the "crumbling" healthcare system and the lives at stake of the workers employed at the construction site.

The project entails construction activity on Rajpath and the surrounding lawns from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan, the plea, filed through advocates Gautam Khazanchi and Pradyuman Kaistha, has said.

The project envisages constructing a new Parliament House, a new residential complex that will house the Prime Minister and the Vice-President, as well as several new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate Ministry offices.

The petitioners have said, in their plea, that they are aware of the apex court decision permitting the project and are not trying to overreach it.

They are only concerned that the continuing construction activity poses a threat to the lives of the citizens of Delhi and also the workers engaged in the project, the petition has said and added that the work going on there was in violation and breach of the orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

"It is the respectful submission of the petitioners that at a time when the city of Delhi is grappling with a devastating corona virus outbreak, all efforts, particularly and more so by the state and its agencies, have to be towards controlling the spiraling situation.

"The petitioners are also questioning why or how the project constitutes an 'essential service', merely because some executive mandated contractual deadline has to be met," the plea has said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project COVID-19 Supreme Court
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp