Post-poll violence in Bengal reminiscent of Partition days: Nadda hits out at Mamata

Nadda, who arrived on a two-day visit to Bengal, said BJP workers across India have expressed solidarity with their activists in the state, who are "facing violent attacks".

Published: 04th May 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the widespread post-poll violence in West Bengal is reminiscent of the atrocities people had to face during the country's Partition, and exhorted party workers in the state to democratically fight the "savagery".

Nadda, who arrived on a two-day visit to Bengal, said BJP workers across India have expressed solidarity with their activists in the state, who are "facing violent attacks".

"We are committed to democratically fight this ideological battle and the activities of the TMC, which is full of intolerance," he told reporters at the NSC Bose International Airport here.

"I had heard of the immense atrocities committed during the Partition, but I have never seen such post-poll violence that is occurring in West Bengal after the declaration of election results (on May 2)," the senior BJP leader said.

Nadda said he will visit the residences of BJP workers "killed" in attacks in South 24 Parganas district and speak to their kin, assuring them that justice will prevail.

"We want to give this message that crores of BJP workers across the country are with them. We will not leave any stone unturned to establish the rule of law in Bengal," he said.

The BJP has claimed at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in violence allegedly unleased by the Trinamool Congress following its victory in the assembly elections.

Later in the day, after visiting the house of a BJP worker who was reportedly attacked at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, Nadda claimed that none of the persons accused of attacking BJP workers have yet been arrested by police.

"This shows the state of law and order in the state," he said.

Alleging that two women were gangraped and 11 people killed in the last few days, Nadda said under the chief ministership of Mamata Banerjee, women have faced the most atrocities in Bengal.

"Instead of acting against all this, she has once again started her policies of appeasement, extortion and dictatorship," Nadda said.

