Regional leaders in limelight after BJP’s poor poll showing

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s power packed performance in Bengal defeating the BJP, as well as the victory by DMK and LDF win in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, has brought to limelight strong regional leaders, but at the national level the Opposition still lacks the power and cohesion needed to take on the BJP with majority of regional leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Banerjee, having personal ambitions.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Banerjee for taking on PM Narendra Modi.

Banerjee during the peak of the election had reached out to the opposition to join hands to defeat the BJP in Bengal.

However, the Congress and Left decided to contest against the Trinamool and BJP in the state.

Hailing her as “Bengal Tigress” who single-handedly fought for the self-respect of Bengal and led her party to victory in the assembly elections, Thackeray said: “Didi was fighting a lone battle to uphold the pride of the people of Bengal. All forces converged to ensure her defeat, yet, she emerged victoriously. I congratulate her & the people of WB. Now let us all keep politics aside & focus on our battle against Covid.”

Mamata’s spectacular win against the BJP has vaulted her to the national league.

Pawar, who is considered as someone who could unite opposition parties under a coalition, wished her, “Congratulations Mamata Banerjee on your stupendous victory. Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the pandemic collectively”.

Any possible opposition coalition in future would depend upon the role played by strong regional parties and if their leaders will be able keep aside personal ambitions. With the Congress slowly leaving the space to regional parties, unifying such strong leaders would be a challenge.