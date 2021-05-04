Reservation in vaccination programme?: Chhattisgarh HC directs govt to come up with new plan

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh high court hearing a plea against prioritizing vaccination for the poorest (Antyodaya ration card holders) first followed by the BPL and general (APL) category, on Tuesday, has directed the state government to come up with an alternative Covid-19 vaccination plan before it on Friday.

The Bhupesh Baghel government had on May 1 rolled out the third phase of Covid vaccination process to cover 18-44 age group based on the socio-economic standard.

The immunisation centres have been prepared separately in every district to vaccinate the Antyodaya segment first followed by those belonging to the BPL and APL.

The officials cited such decision was taken by the government owing to the shortage of available vaccines.

“When coronavirus infection doesn’t differentiate among the Antyodaya, BPL and APL, then on what basis the Chhattisgarh government is discriminating the residents of the state under its own inoculation programme. The approach violates the citizen’s fundamental right under Article 14 and 21. So, we filed an intervention application before the high court that has asked the government to produce an alternative vaccination plan”, said Amit Jogi, the petitioner, who challenged the government’s decision. Jogi is the state president of the regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi.