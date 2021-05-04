Srinagar diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The LG has constituted a five-member CMG to monitor the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir and take necessary measures.

Jammu and Kashmir Restrictions

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Deteriorating Covid-19 situation in J&K 

The Lt Governor (LG) has constituted a five-member Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the rapidly deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir and take necessary measures.

The five-member CMG comprises Chief Secretary as Chairman and FC (Finance), FC (Health), PS (Home) and PS (PWD). The Principal Secretary to the LG will be a special invitee. The CMG will meet daily or more often, if necessary, to review the fight against Covid-19. Apart from reviewing the testing rate, positivity rate and other parameters, the CMG will also review the oxygen and medicine requirements. 

Coronavirus war room in Srinagar established

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has set up a round-the-clock Covid-19 War Room in Srinagar to help people in emergency situations. Srinagar is the worst Covid-19 affected district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 1,83,486 Covid cases in J&K, Srinagar accounts for 45,648 cases. Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Aijaz Asad, who is also the chairman of the DDMA Srinagar, said round-the-clock Covid-19 War Room has been set up in light of the prevailing surge in infections in Srinagar.

People can contact a helpline number (01942- 483650/651) in cases of emergencies or if they are in need of medical facilities such as oxygen, ambulance, hospital beds or essential medicines. Srinagar is under a curfew from Thursday evening. It will continue till May 6.

HC quashes order on car re-registration

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir’s circular mandating re-registration of vehicles purchased outside J&K.

The March 27 circular by the RTO had made it mandatory for owners, who had purchased vehicles bearing registration numbers of another state, to apply for a new registration within a period of 15 days, failing which it warned of action. After the circular, police had cracked down on such vehicles and seized scores of them. 

Bonus for National Health Mission staff

The government has approved an experience/loyalty bonus for contractual staff hired under National Health Mission for the financial year 2020-21.

An order issued by Mission Director, NHM, J&K stated that sanction has been accorded for 10% experience/loyalty bonus to those employees who have completed a minimum of three years service under NHM.

The employees who have already drawn the experience/loyalty bonus for a period of three years and completing five years service during the financial year (2020-21), will be entitled to the differential % (ie 15-10) of 5% of experience/ loyalty bonus.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

