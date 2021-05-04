STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Staggered working hours, curtailed attendance to remain till May-end: Centre to all departments

It said the guidelines announced last month for government establishments in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases will remain effective during this period.

Published: 04th May 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

(Representational Image | File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All central government departments will continue with staggered office hours and 50 percent attendance of Under Secretary and below level employees till this month-end as the COVID situation has not improved to a desirable level, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

It said the guidelines announced last month for government establishments in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases will remain effective during this period.

"Since the situation has not yet improved to a desirable level, it has been decided with the approval of competent authority, that the validity of the OM (official memorandum issued in April) may be extended up to May 31, 2021," it said in an order issued to all central government departments.

The Personnel Ministry cited its last month's order that said "physical attendance of the officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below to be restricted to 50 percent of the actual strength".

It had said that all officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on a regular basis.

The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings -- 9 AM to 5.30 PM, 9.30 AM to 6 PM and 10 AM to 6.30 PM -- to avoid overcrowding in offices, the order had said.

The persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office, but they shall continue to work from home, until further orders, it had said.

All officials who attend office shall strictly follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour including wearing a mask, physical distancing, use of sanitiser and frequent handwashing with soap and water, the order had said.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Social Distancing
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp