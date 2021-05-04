STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India crosses 15.89 crore

Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822 sessions so far, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

Published: 04th May 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crore with 17,08,390 doses being given on May 3, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

It said 4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 12 states and union territories.

These are Chhattisgarh (1,025), Delhi (40,028), Gujarat (1,08,191), Haryana (55,565), Jammu and Kashmir (5,587), Karnataka (2,353), Maharashtra (73,714), Odisha (6,802), Punjab (635), Rajasthan (76,151), Tamil Nadu (2,744) and Uttar Pradesh (33,544).

Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822 sessions so far, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 94,48,289 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,97,900 HCWs who have taken the second dose 1,35,05,877 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 72,66,380 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

This also includes 4,06,339 individuals in the age-group of 18-44 years who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,30,50,669 and 41,42,786 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,28,16,238 and 1,19,98,443 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Ten states Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh accounted for 66.

94 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country As on day-108 of the vaccination drive (May 3), 17,08,390 vaccine doses were given.

Across 12,739 sessions, 8,38,343 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,70,047 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Vaccine India Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp