As elections come to an end, West Bengal continues to see sharp increase in Covid-19 cases
The death toll went up to 11,847 after 103 fatalities due to the deadly virus were recorded in the state, state health department bulletin said.
KOLKATA: West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 18,102 COVID cases pushing the tally to 9,16,635, state health department bulletin said.
The state has three days back concluded a prolonged assembly elections.
Since Tuesday, there are 17,073 recoveries in the state.
Covid status in WB— Pranab Mondal (@PranabM29940593) May 5, 2021
New cases May5 : 18,102
Total active positive cases: 1,21,872
Death in 24 hrs: 103
Total death: 11,63
Discharge in 24 hrs: 17,073
Discharge rate: 85.41%
Positivity rate: 8.55%@NewIndianXpress @gsvasu_TNIE @khogensingh1
The number of active cases climbed up to 1,21,872.
In the last 24 hours, 59,519 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin said.
