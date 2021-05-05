Five Covid patients die due to lack of Oxygen in Uttarakhand's private hospital, CM orders probe

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: After five Covid-19 positive patients died due to non-availability of oxygen in a private hospital in Roorkee, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Spokesperson of the state government and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said, "This is unfortunate and people responsible for this will be held accountable. Strict action will be taken against those responsible."

The Oxygen supply was disrupted allegedly for 45 minutes resulting in the death of five patients on Tuesday morning.

Out of the five deceased, one patient was on ventilator while the other four patients were on oxygen support.

Management of the private hospital alleged that the hospital had informed the concerned authority, atleast four hours prior, about the shortage of oxygen but they were not supplied oxygen on time leading to the unfortunate incident.

However, the district administration officials refute the claims made by hospital authorities.

Joint Magistrate, Roorkee, Namami Bansal said, "The directions to the Covid Care Centers is clear. They have to maintain atleast 12 hours backup of Oxygen. In this case the hospital was not found complying to the norms."

The hospital has total 70 beds, out of which 50 patients were being given oxygen through the central system, while others were on oxygen cylinders.

Following the incident, District Magistrate of Haridwar C Ravi Shankar organised an online meeting with all the Covid hospital managers regarding availability and supply of oxygen.

He directed the hospitals to inform the administration about Oxygen requirements by 4.00 pm everyday so that supplied can be ensured on time.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, District Magistrate of Dehradun issued orders stating that hospitals must ensure that oxygen demand for COVID-19 cases is raised at least 24 hours before the nodal officer and not 4-5 hours before.

The District Magistrate also added that strict action will be taken in case of negligence.

