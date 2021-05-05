High COVID-19 caseload and low vaccine rate in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is the district worst hit by Covid-19 in the UT and accounts for over 25 per cent of total cases in J&K. But only 30 per cent of the 45-plus population has been vaccinated so far and it is the second lowest Covid vaccination percentage in the UT.

J&K on Tuesday recorded 4,650 cases and Srinagar accounted for 1311. Srinagar is the worst hit district by Covid-19 in J&K. Of the total 1,91,869 cases in J&K since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, Srinagar accounts for 48,095. Srinagar district has the highest active cases in J&K. Its tally of active cases stands at 10,748, which is 28.8 per cent of the total active cases in J&K.

In the last 10 days, cases in Srinagar have increased by 10,081 as the tally jumped from 38,014 to 48,095 cases. Srinagar also recorded 65 Covid deaths in the last 10 days. However, the district is behind others as far as vaccination is concerned. Of the 24,54,605 doses administered in J&K to people above 45, only 1,66,224 were in Srinagar till May 3.

This means only 30.14 per cent of this age group has been vaccinated. Professor and HOD, Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar. Dr Mohammad Salim Khan said the reason is people were initially reluctant. “People were hesitant and not coming forward.

But the trend has changed and people are visiting vaccination centres. In Srinagar, it’s picking up,” he said.

Initially, there were apprehensions since thi is the month of Ramadan. People thought taking vaccines may impact their fasting rituals. Religious leaders have since said that vaccination is alright.