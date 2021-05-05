STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India adds 3,780 COVID deaths, 3,82,315 new cases in last 24 hours

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

Published: 05th May 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 12:31 PM

A COVID patient receives free oxygen provided by Sikh organization in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 69,51,731 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 15,41,299  samples being tested on Tuesday.

India Coronavirus
