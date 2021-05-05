STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss crisis in first in-person meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in London late on Monday night and discussed the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the Indo-Pacific region.

Published: 05th May 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in London late on Monday night and discussed the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the Indo-Pacific region. This was the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting after having spoken over the phone and virtually previously. “We discussed first and foremost the strong support we are getting from the US on dealing with the Covid situation. We are very, very appreciative of that,” Jaishankar said after the meeting.

Sources said oxygen and related equipment will continue to be a priority between the two countries and that Washington has acted on New Delhi’s request for Remdesivir.  “The leaders discussed how greater Indian vaccine production can address both India’s own needs and the requirement of global public health. India and the US will collaborate bilaterally, in Quad format and through multilateral initiatives for the same,” a source added.

Blinken said the US remembers well when India came to their assistance in the early days of Covid in a very important and powerful way.  So far, the US has sent five consignments of assistance, including oxygen concentrators and other related supplies, to India to deal with the ongoing Covid crisis. Sources said views were also exchanged on the Indo- Pacific strategic landscape. “The conversation brought out the convergence of interests and the ministers reviewed the progress in practical cooperation in recent months,” a source said.              

Army’s Delhi base hospital faces oxygen shortage
New Delhi: The situation at the Indian Army’s Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment turned distressing on Monday with the oxygen supply getting curtailed by the Delhi government. “The requirement of oxygen at the base hospital is 3.4 MT but the Delhi government was allotting only 1 MT till now. But the problem arose when it was reduced further to 0.42 MT from last night,” an Army officer said. The Army had last week converted the base hospital at Delhi Cantonment area into a Covid-19 hospital to provide “extensive” medical assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken Jaishankar India US ties COVID crisis
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp