Lockdown-like restrictions in Sikkim till May 16, borders to be sealed as Covid cases surge

Army, police, medical emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying essential commodities have been exempted from the purview of the partial lockdown.

Published: 05th May 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in Sikkim till May 16 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, as per an official order issued on Wednesday.

The restrictions, which include the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC, will come into effect on Thursday, it said.

Rangpo, Melli and Ramam borders will be sealed and all travel across these border points stopped for the next ten days.

Inter-district travel has also been restricted, it added.

Army, police, medical emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying essential commodities have been exempted from the purview of the partial lockdown.

All public gatherings such as weddings will not be allowed during the period.

Special permits for funerals and other emergencies will be provided by the respective Block Development Officers and SDMs, the order said.

All business establishments throughout the state will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 4 pm and will remain completely shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pharmacies, shops selling essential commodities and milk outlets will be allowed to remain open.

Curfew will be imposed from 5 pm to 9 am, as per the order.

All government offices will also remain closed till May 16, it said.

