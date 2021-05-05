STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MJ Akbar plea against acquittal of Priya Ramani: HC says will call for trial court records

Justice Mukta Gupta said she will call for the trial court records and listed Akbar's appeal against Ramani's acquittal for hearing on August 11.

Published: 05th May 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will call for the trial court records in connection with the defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar's against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment.

The trial court had acquitted Ramani by dismissing Akbar's defamation complaint.

During the brief hearing, the Akbar's lawyer said the trial court judgement was "perverse".

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

The trial court had dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar, saying no charges were proved against Ramani.

It had said it was of the considered view that the case of Akbar regarding commission of offence punishable under Section 500 (punishment for the offence of defamation) IPC against Ramani is not proved and she is acquitted for the same.

The trial court had said it was shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

The glass ceiling will not prevent Indian women as a roadblock in advancement in society of equal opportunities, it had said.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

He resigned as a Union minister on October 17, 2018.

