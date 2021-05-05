STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nadda vows to 'save' people of Bengal from chain of political violence

He also said his party will ensure that the entire country gets to know about the widespread violence unleashed in the state following the declaration of assembly poll results.

Published: 05th May 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday took a symbolic oath here to protect democracy and "save the people of West Bengal from the cycle of political violence".

Nadda, who had attended a dharna near a Gandhi statue in the central part of the city on Tuesday, said his party will ensure that the entire country gets to know about the widespread violence unleashed in the state following the declaration of assembly poll results.

"I will be visiting districts such as North 24 Parganas to be on the side of our members who were at the receiving end of this brutality. We want to tell the entire country about this," Nadda said at a programme organised by the saffron camp at its Hastings office here.

The BJP has claimed that at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in attacks allegedly perpetrated by the TMC following its victory in the assembly elections.

"We will continue to serve the help the people of Bengal and help them realise their dreams. We will strive to break this chain of political violence," he said at the programme, which was attended by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J P Nadda BJP Trinamool Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp