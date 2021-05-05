STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navy steps up Covid relief measures, nine warships transporting oxygen, medical equipment from abroad

The deployment of nine warships as part of the 'Operation Samudra Setu II' forms a part of the multiple lines of effort by the Government and the Indian Navy to supplement the oxygen requirement.

Published: 05th May 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy

INS Talwar ferried two 27-ton liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain, and INS Kolkata is carrying two 27-ton oxygen tanks, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 concentrators. (Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has stepped up its Covid relief Operation Samudra Setu II with ships from all three Naval Commands in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi deployed to ship Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and South-East Asia.

Indian Navy has three Commands - Western, Eastern and Southern. The simultaneous warship movements continue on the Western and Eastern seaboards.

On the Western seaboard, while Indian Naval Ship (INS) Talwar was entering the port of New Mangalore in Karnataka on Wednesday May 5, during the same time INS Kolkata, deployed in Persian Gulf, was departing Kuwait. 

INS Talwar ferried two 27-ton liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain, and INS Kolkata is carrying two 27-ton oxygen tanks, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 concentrators.

In addition, four warships are also en route to Qatar and Kuwait to bring back around nine 27-ton oxygen tanks and more than 1500 oxygen cylinders from these countries.
 
On the Eastern Seaboard, Indian Naval Ship Airavat, departed from Singapore on Wednesday with more than 3600 oxygen cylinders, eight 27-ton (216 tons) oxygen tanks, 10000 Rapid Antigen Detection Test Kits and seven concentrators while INS Jalashwa remains deployed in the region, standing by to embark on its mission at short notice.

(Photo | Indian Navy)

 INS Shardul, the Landing Ship Tank of the Southern Naval Command at Kochi, is also on its way to the Persian Gulf to bring three liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers. It may be recalled that INS Jalashwa and INS Shardul had also participated in Operation Samudra Setu last year to repatriate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.
 
The deployment of nine warships as part of the 'Operation Samudra Setu II' forms a part of the multiple lines of effort by the Government and the Indian Navy to supplement the oxygen requirement in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Samudra Setu II INS Talwar INS Kolkata INS Jalashwa oxygen crisis COVID Coronavirus COVID crisis
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp