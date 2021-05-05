STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raipur hospital fire tragedy: Chhattisgarh IMA calls police action 'legally unacceptable'

Seven Covid patients had died in the Rajdhani Super Speciality hospital fire incident on April 17.  Two directors of the hospital, Dr Aurobindo Roy and Dr Sachin Mall, were arrested.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:53 PM

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly objected to the slapping of Section 304 (2) of the IPC (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on two doctors arrested by the police two weeks after the fire tragedy at a Raipur-based private hospital.

Seven Covid patients had died in the Rajdhani Super Speciality hospital fire incident on April 17.  Two directors of the hospital, Dr Aurobindo Roy and Dr Sachin Mall, were arrested and produced before the local court that sent both to judicial remand for 14 days. The other two accused doctors named in the registered complaint are absconding.

While expressing regret over the tragedy, the IMA condemned the manner in which the police acted while arresting the two doctors.

"They were taken into custody like habitual criminals. All doctors and paramedical staff risking their lives are devotedly serving the people during the ongoing Covid pandemic. No doctor wishes to kill the patient. Such deplorable incident of arrests of doctors and putting them behind bars will infuse a sense of insecurity among the healthcare professionals," said Dr Mahesh Sinha, president of the Chhattisgarh unit of the IMA.

The doctors' body cited the Supreme Court observations expressing gratitude to the medical health practitioners for their vital role during the Covid-19 pandemic. They also noted that the Court had earlier emphasised on ensuring the safety and welfare of doctors.

"Before the arrest of the doctors under Section 304(2), the recommendation of the Medical Board is essential. And it was not taken," said Dr Rakesh Gupta of the Chairman-Chhattisgarh Medical Board.

The IMA sought the intervention of  Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and demanded a high-level probe into the "legally unwarranted action" by the police and appropriate action against the guilty.

