Uttar Pradesh floats tenders for purchase of four crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has floated global e-tenders to procure 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from licensed manufacturers, an official said here on Wednesday.

"Online short term global e-tenders have been invited from licensed manufacturers for supply of 40 million doses of Covid vaccine," an officials of the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited (UPMSCL) said.

He said the tender will be governed as per guidelines of the government of India.

The tender can be downloaded on May 7 and the last date of the online submission of the tender documents is May 21, he added.

After taking a decision to administer the COVID vaccine to all above 18, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 29 had decided to float global tenders to purchase four-five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"For carrying vaccination effectively, state government has decided to float global tenders. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccines each. Besides them a global tender should be floated to purchase 4-5 crore vaccines. This should be taken forward," Adityanath had earlier said.