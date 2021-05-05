STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh floats tenders for purchase of four crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The tender can be downloaded on May 7 and the last date of the online submission of the tender documents is May 21.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

An 18-year-old boy stands with his sisters displaying their vaccination cards after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Prayagraj

An 18-year-old boy stands with his sisters displaying their vaccination cards after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has floated global e-tenders to procure 4 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from licensed manufacturers, an official said here on Wednesday.

"Online short term global e-tenders have been invited from licensed manufacturers for supply of 40 million doses of Covid vaccine," an officials of the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited (UPMSCL) said.

He said the tender will be governed as per guidelines of the government of India.

The tender can be downloaded on May 7 and the last date of the online submission of the tender documents is May 21, he added.

After taking a decision to administer the COVID vaccine to all above 18, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 29 had decided to float global tenders to purchase four-five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"For carrying vaccination effectively, state government has decided to float global tenders. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccines each. Besides them a global tender should be floated to purchase 4-5 crore vaccines. This should be taken forward," Adityanath had earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccines
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp