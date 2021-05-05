STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will vaccinate all employees by month-end, says Air India as pilots body threatens stir

In a letter to the Air India Director, Keerthi had threatened to 'stop work' if the management fails to set up vaccination camps pan India for the flying crew above the age of 18 years.

Published: 05th May 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Air India flights

Air India (Photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India will complete the first dose of COVID vaccination of all its employees by end of this month, said the national carrier's spokesperson on Tuesday.

"Air India extends full support to the efforts of the government to fight the pandemic and ensure the safety of all its employees. In the last few days, Air India has lost valued employees in the second wave of the coronavirus. Air India has already held vaccination camps in office premises for vaccination of 45 years and above employees," read the airline's statement.

"24-hour telemedicine, care-at-home robust dedicated helpline having a strong team of more than 100 employees manning it is in place to cater to COVID-related medical requirements of employees. Discussions were already on for the vaccination of all AI employees, including the crew. As the guidelines did not allow vaccination of persons below 45 years of age, AI could not complete the vaccination," it said.

Air India's move comes after Captain T Praveen Keerthi, General Secretary of the pilots' union of Air India, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) on Tuesday raised an issue with Air India Director Captain R S Sandhu about their guidelines of COVID-19 vaccination drive across India which excludes pilots.

"Since from May 1, 2021, all persons 18 years and above can be vaccinated, a schedule for vaccination is now being drawn up and it is expected to commence as early as next week and all employees will be vaccinated by end of this month that is May 2021. This will give a boost to our confidence of working for the nation with full zeal and commitment," it adds.

ALSO WATCH:

In a letter to the Air India Director, Keerthi had threatened to "stop work" if the management fails to set up vaccination camps pan India for the flying crew above the age of 18 years.

Keerthi in his letter claimed that the management left their flying crew "vulnerable".

He said, "We feel let down by the self-serving approach of the management, which sees no injustice in organising vaccine camps at few bases but excludes pilots. The employees who are doing desk jobs and the majority opting to work from home are allowed to get vaccinated, leaving the flying crew vulnerable."

"If Air India fails to set up vaccination camps on a Pan India basis for the flying crew above the age of 18 years on priority, we will STOP WORK," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India COVID 19 Vaccine Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp