STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

The state government has constituted a committee headed by the state's chief secretary to finalise a fresh plan to distribute vaccines in the third phase in an equitable manner.

Published: 06th May 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has suspended the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18 to 44, after the high court's order to modify the plan that prioritised inoculation of the economically weaker sections of society, an official said on Thursday.

The state government has constituted a committee headed by the state's chief secretary to finalise a fresh plan to distribute vaccines in the third phase in an equitable manner, the public relations department official said.

The state government in an order on April 30 said vaccines will be first given to the Antyodaya group (poorest among poor), followed by those in the below poverty line (BPL) category and then to people in the above poverty line (APL) group, in the third phase of the drive that began on May 1.

Hearing the intervention applications challenging the state government's decision, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to fix the ratio of allotment of vaccines in an equitable manner.

"In light of the HC's order, the state government has constituted a panel of secretaries, headed by chief secretary, which will deliberate on relevant aspects, including vulnerability, chance to spread the disease and the number of eligible persons in the group," the official said.

The court has directed to amend the state's April 30 order and said the state government must fix a reasonable ratio for allotment of vaccines to the Antyodaya group and persons belonging to the and APL categories, he said.

It will take some time for the committee to submit its recommendations and to finalise the fresh inoculation plan, the official said.

"Continuing the inoculation drive for the Antyodaya group will amount to violation of the court's order and therefore, the vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years is being suspended," he said.

The vaccination for people aged above 45 years will continue in the state, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp