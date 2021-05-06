STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 treatment now covered under Goa government's health scheme

The move will allow patients to avail benefits under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in private hospitals.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Thursday brought COVID-19 treatment under its flagship medical insurance scheme, which covers the entire population of the state.

The move will allow patients to avail benefits under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in private hospitals, according to a notification issued by Additional Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar.

Treatment for COVID-19 in government hospitals is free in the state.

Patients can avail benefits for a maximum 10 days from the date of admission and they will be applicable only to DDSSY-empanelled hospitals with ICU facility, said the order.

The notification said all charges, including admission, those related to medical consultancy, nursing, beds, diet, PPE kits, X-Ray, ECG and cardiac monitor, among others, will be covered under the scheme's package.

The government-sponsored scheme, with nominal premium, allows residents of Goa to receive healthcare services from government and listed private hospitals for surgical, medical and hospitalisation expenses.

It offers health insurance coverage between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, depending on the number of family members, and provides benefits on a cashless basis.

