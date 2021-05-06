STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group postponed in Chhattisgarh

The high court had on Wednesday asked the state government to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to the 'Antyodaya Group'.

Published: 06th May 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: After the Chhattisgarh High Court raised objections to the state's vaccination policy prioritising 'Antyodaya Card' holders, the state government has postponed the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens aged 18-44.

"Considering the High Court's directives over the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, inoculation of the 18 to 44 age group has been postponed until amendments have been done," the government's letter said.

The high court had on Wednesday asked the state government to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to the 'Antyodaya Group', persons belonging to 'below poverty line' and persons belonging to 'above poverty line', with reference to all relevant aspects.

During the hearing, the bench asked the state government if they were permitted to reshuffle the order issued by the central government.

Other questions included - did the state government take approval from the cabinet before passing the said order? Is not giving such priority a violation of constitutional rights and provisions? How will the decision taken by you help the poor? Why was there no vaccination where there is more infection?

The high court issued an amendment order according to its questions and fixed the next hearing on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Chhattisgarh vaccine Antyodaya Group
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp