STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID crisis: Oxygen plant donated by Italy starts at ITBP-run hospital in Greater Noida

The machinery for the plant was brought to the country onboard a special flight few days back and the Centre had deployed it at the CAPF referral hospital that is operated by the ITBP.

Published: 06th May 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A medical oxygen generation plant, which has been sent by Italy to tackle the COVID-19 health emergency in India and can support 100 patients at one time, was operationalised at a CAPF hospital located in Greater Noida on Thursday.

The machinery for the plant was brought to the country onboard a special flight few days back and the Centre had deployed it at the CAPF referral hospital that is operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca switched on the plant at a ceremony that was attended by senior ITBP officers. The plant has been installed and made operational at the hospital campus within 48 hours," a spokesperson for the border guarding force said.

It will supply medical oxygen to more than 100 COVID-19 beds available at this hospital, he added.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) hospital primarily caters to the personnel of various police and paramilitary organisations, their families, veterans of these forces that function under the command of the Union Home Ministry.

Luca spoke at the event and said the plant will be at this hospital "permanently" and it was a sign of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

He also recounted how some Italian tourists (about 17) in India were treated by the ITBP medical setup when they contracted the coronavirus infection last year.

"We do not forget this (gesture by India). This friendship and solidarity with India will continue," the Ambassador said.

Senior ITBP officers present on the occasion said the government and people of India have "big gratitude" for the human gesture shown by Italy.

The country is grappling with an acute shortage of oxygen beds in hospitals apart from medicines and other life-saving medical care as a ferocious COVID-19 second wave is continuing over the last few weeks.

Coronavirus cases and deaths in the country hit a record daily high with over 4.12 lakh new infections and 3,980 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Tibetan Border Police COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp