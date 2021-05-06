STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Desist from interacting with media to avoid panic, authorities tell Kashmir health department

Published: 06th May 2021 07:11 PM

A Kashmiri woman walks past a temporary barricade set up by authorities inside an area declared red zone by authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Kashmir on Thursday directed the staff of the health department to refrain from interacting with the media, saying it circulates "contradictory and confusing messages" which creates "unnecessary and avoidable panic".

In an order, Director of Health Services, Kashmir, Mushtaq Rather enjoined upon all chief medical officers/medical superintendents/block medical officers of Kashmir Division to issue instructions to all the staff under their administrative domain to desist from media interactions.

The order said it has been seen that contradictory and confusing messages are being circulated, which misinforms the public and creates unnecessary and avoidable panic.

The director asked the officers to initiate strict disciplinary action against anyone indulging in such behaviour.

They shall further report of any disregard of these instructions by any officer/official to this office also, the order said.

