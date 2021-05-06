India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,12,262 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths
While the country registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries now stands at 1,72,80,844.
Published: 06th May 2021 10:12 AM | Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:17 AM
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.
As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. India registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,72,80,844.
At present, India has 35,66,398 active coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 5. Of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,25,13,339, according to the Union Health Ministry. India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.
Lockdown-like situation already in many states
-
Maharashtra: Lockdown-like curbs imposed since April 5
-
Odisha: Two-week lockdown since May 5
-
Andhra Pradesh: Two-week noon-to-6 am curfew starting May 5
-
Kerala: Mini-lockdown till May 9, night curfew
-
Telangana: Only night curfew so far
-
Tamil Nadu: Shops selling essential commodities can function till 12 noon
-
Karnataka: Corona Curfew extended till May 12
-
West Bengal: Shops to open from 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 7 pm
-
Jharkhand: Lockdown since April 22
-
Madhya Pradesh: Staggered Janta Curfew in various districts
-
Uttar Pradesh: Corona Curfew till May 10 morning
-
Bihar: 11-day lockdown starting Wednesday
-
Punjab: Non-essential shops shut till May 15
-
Haryana: Lockdown from May 3-10
-
Rajasthan: Virtual lockdown from April 19 to May 3
-
Chhattisgarh: Lockdown extended till May 15
-
Jammu & Kashmir: Corona curfew in 14 districts till Thursday morning; four districts under curfew till May 10
-
North-East: Almost all states have clamped night curfew; complete lockdown in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district